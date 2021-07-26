“I want to marry, don’t want to be feminist anymore” - Lady says she’s seen the truth (video)

In a video circulating online, the lady is seen expressing serious regret for the precious time of her life she has ‘wasted’ on “toxic” feminism which has done her more harm than good.

She lamented how she has been surrounded by so many married people that she now wishes to be like them and enjoy the companionship that she has missed over the period.

She said: “I’m so sad right now, I just came to a realization as this at few days has been so hard for me. you know how men say women have toxic feminism and that you will get to a certain stage and nobody will love you. I’ve gotten to that stage and I missed out on everything.”