“I want to marry, don’t want to be feminist anymore” - Lady says she’s seen the truth (video)

A lady who claims to have been a “toxic” feminist says she has now seen the need to be submissive to a man, adding that she has “missed out on everything” as a result of the ‘unrealistic’ advocacy.

According to the repented feminist, she has got to the stage where nobody is loving her, so she is now desperately looking for a man to marry.

In a video circulating online, the lady is seen expressing serious regret for the precious time of her life she has ‘wasted’ on “toxic” feminism which has done her more harm than good.

She lamented how she has been surrounded by so many married people that she now wishes to be like them and enjoy the companionship that she has missed over the period.

She said: “I’m so sad right now, I just came to a realization as this at few days has been so hard for me. you know how men say women have toxic feminism and that you will get to a certain stage and nobody will love you. I’ve gotten to that stage and I missed out on everything.”

