‘Stupid Ghanaians, celebrities to blame for Moesha’s predicament’ - Afia Schwar (VIDEO)

Moesha Boduong has dominated headlines this week after disclosing in a viral video that she did drugs, attempted suicide and sold her cars after she repented and gave her life to Christ. In the video, she also disclosed that she will never sleep with any man until she is married.

Commenting on this issue, Afia Schwarzenegger, who is Moesha's confidant, has said Ghanaians were stupid for trolling her when she announced her repentance and that the trolling affected her mental health.

“Ghanaians are very stupid for blaming me for not posting Moesha Boduong,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 14. “When Moesha said she has repented, you were all mocking her. You were circulating lies. You were trolling her.”

She said internet trolls didn’t consider her mental health when she converted to Christianity.

“Did you give one minute to her mental health? Did you for one second think about the consequence of your actions? Do you think everyone is [mentally] strong like Afia Schwarzenegger?” she quizzed.

“After trolling her and bringing her down, you made her suicidal. Today, you are posting her picture, saying prayers for her. There is no man involved. The person involved is your stupidity. You people attacked her mental health. If Moesha has repented, is she responsible for JJ Rawlings, Amissah-Arthur or Sir John's death?” she continued.

She jabbed fellow celebrities for granting interviews and attempting to trend off Moesha’s predicament.

“Now, stupid celebrities are trying to gain momentum from Moesha's issue and circulating lies. Some foolish people are granting interviews. Moesha's blood is in your hands if anything happens to her. All of you, including Akrobeto. And God in Heaven will not forgive you.”