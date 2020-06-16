According to Lindaikejisblog.com, Christopher Okpe has been arraigned by the police in an Upper Area Court in Gwagwalada, FCT.

It is reported that Okpe who was arraigned on one count of deceitful inducement, was accused of promising to marry the lady after he gave birth to their child. He however failed to fulfill the promise, sent the lady out of his house and has reportedly been sending text messages in which he threatened his former lover and members of her family.

The accused driver was granted bail of N300,000 after pleading not guilty to the offence which contravened section 383 of the Nigerian Penal Code.

READ ALSO: Prisoners escape leaving behind a letter promising to be back in 15 days

Justice Sani Umar who presided over the case also ordered the defendant to provide two sureties, one of which must be a community leader and must own a house within the jurisdiction of the court. A photocopy of the Certificate of Occupancy must be submitted to the court.

The judge adjourned the case till July 1 and then directed the police to detain the defendant for one week in case he failed to meet the bail conditions.