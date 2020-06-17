A video circulating online shows the furious unnamed woman manhandling the once a police boss, arm-twisting him before shoving him from one side of the road to the other in the full glare of cameras and bystanders.

The angry lady was heard demanding for an accumulated child support money of KSh 300,000.

She accused the officer only identified as Mureithi, and whom she claimed was a retired Voi base commander, of refusing to take responsibility even after taking the matter to a Children's court for intervention, according to Tuko.co.ke.

"He has refused to take responsibility as the father and he has retired. How does he want me to take care of the kid? Take his photos he was a base commander but has now retired...I need KSh 300, 000 for upkeep as you promised," fumed the lady.

She held the helpless man for more than ten minutes and efforts by bystanders to rescue him proved futile. It took the intervention of police officers who were on patrol to rescue him after calming her down hiding behind coronavirus.

"Coronavirus aside. I want my Ksh 300k child upkeep. I will never go to court neither will you take me to the station. My father is a retired cop too," the lady reiterated."

Watch the video below: