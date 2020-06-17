Reports say Mr Agyapong instead asked that the money be shared among the employees who he probably thought needed it more than he did.

The controversial MP and owner of Net2 TV station, Oman FM among other companies celebrated his 60th birthday on the above-mentioned date and his workers thought it prudent to celebrate their boss.

He was born in Assin Dompim in the Central Region of Ghana on 16th June 1960. He has represented his constituency in Ghana’s parliament since 2001.

The lawmaker has said repeatedly that the only two things he dreams about are money-making and fighting and so has been living the dreams.

He has been beefing with some pastors recently, calling them fake men of God to the extent of causing their arrest.

He is known to be a serious critic of Ghana’s political system and doesn’t spare his own party, the governing New Patriotic Party when he feels strongly that they are going astray.