Mother hires men to rape and humble daughter for exposing sexually abusive stepfather

It appears the victim's mother loves her husband so much that she wouldn't want her revelation to ruin her marriage but it is unclear why she had to go to the extent of hiring thugs to further abuse her.

"This mother hired goons to rape her daughter to "humble" her after she opened up that the stepdad has been sexually abusing her for as long as he's been part of the family... Yes, here in Uganda," Faith Mulungi took to Twitter to disclose the disheartening story.

She added that the victim is a university undergraduate who now stays with her grandmother for security purposes.

"Since she has allowed me to share bits of her story, this young woman is a university student not from a well off family.

"She has been raped since she remembers so this recent event retraumatizes her.

"About 4-6 men were hired to "humble" her. She hasn't seen a doctor since," Faith Mulungi further revealed.

