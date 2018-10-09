Pulse.com.gh logo
Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers


Video Driver suspended for allowing monkey to drive passengers

  • Published:
Driver suspended for for allowing monkey to drive passengers play

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation in India has reportedly suspended a driver who allowed a monkey to driver his car, putting the lives of passengers at risk.

The suspension follows a viral video showing the errant driver holding onto the wheel of the bus with one hand, while the langur monkey perches on the wheel and steers the vehicle on a road in Karnataka, Bangalore.

Officials are reported to have said that the monkey was a pet belonging to one of the passengers.

It is not clear if the driver had the support of the passengers on-board his bus to put their lives at such a high risk. Some of them are heard in the video talking in the back as the driver almost completely abdicated the steering wheel to the monkey.

READ ALSO: Fetish priest rejects lady brought for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse”

Officials are said to have also launched an investigation into the matter after the video, apparently filmed by of the offended passengers hit the internet and has triggered hostile reactions.

 

Meanwhile, on a lighter side, the masterfulness with which that monkey is seen driving that big bus, it should not be a surprise to see more trained monkeys driving passenger cars or even flying airplanes in future.

