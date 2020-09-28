According to a report by Adomonline.com, many people trooped to the scene on Sunday to catch glimpse of how the man identified only as Kwaku committed suicide by the roadside around 10: pm.

The news portal reported witnesses as saying that Kwaku committed the act with a knife belonging to an orange seller. It is unclear how he got hold of the knife though.

Driver’s mate commits suicide with orange seller’s knife at 37 bus stop (photos)

One Taller, a man who identifies himself as Kwaku’s close friend said that, before his death, the deceased was loading Madina and Dodowa-bound vehicles.

He added that before he {Taller} took a break and left the station for a few minutes, Kwaku who lived at Asamankesi was busily going about his daily business and he never imagined that he would return only to hear of his sad and unexpected death.

Although Taller could not disclose what could have propelled his friend to take his life, he bemoaned how difficult life would be for the deceased’s family especially his ageing mother since he was the breadwinner.