Kwasi Kampenagye, an Ivorian and is said to have lured his friends to Ngakain a village near Asemkrom in the Aowin Municipality for a business transaction but was nabbed by the police upon a tip-off.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge of human trafficking and was sentenced accordingly.

The prosecution led by Detective Sergeant Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, told the court, presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant, Ebenezer Animah, is the unit committee chairman of Ngakain.

He said the victims Gompeg Daniel, 38 and Lamboni Siaka, 31 are farmers and Ivorian nationals.

According to Detective Agyare, on June 30, 2018, Kampenagye approached the victims and told them that there was a lucrative farming business in Ghana and that he wanted them to accompany him so that together they could earn huge sums of money.

He said the convict succeeded in transporting Gompeg and Lamboni from Cote d’ Ivoire to Ghana.

The Prosecution said on June 1, this year, at 0600 hours, the convict contacted a witness in the case and through conversation informed him that he had two men for sale and wanted a prospective buyer.

He said the witness became alarmed and quickly rushed to the complainant and informed him about the plans of the convict.

He said the complainant invited Kampenagye over to his house and feigned interest in buying the two.

Detective Agyare said the complainant contracted a friend and arranged with him to pose as the one who wanted to buy the victims.

The complainant then returned to the convict and informed him that he had a friend in Elubo in the Jomoro District who had shown great interest.

The prosecution said the complainant called the supposed buyer on his mobile phone and gave the phone to the convict to bargain on the price for the victims.

Kampenagye offered to sell his companions for GH¢50,000.00 per person but he finally agreed to take GH¢40,500.00.

Detective Agyare said the complainant alerted the Asemkrom Police who apprehended the convict.

The court also ordered the victims to be repatriated to La Cote d’ Ivoire by the Ghana Police Service with assistance from the Ghana Immigration.

Source: GNA