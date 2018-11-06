Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife

Lesiba Kekana committed the despicable act in Limpopo where he called his wife he accused of infidelity on phone to listen to him killing the children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife play

A South African man who appealed against his 52-year jail term slapped on him after he was found guilty of slitting the throats of his four sons to death in 2015, got the court angry and ended up getting the sentence increased to life imprisonment.

Lesiba Kekana committed the despicable act in Limpopo where he called his wife he accused of infidelity on phone to listen to him killing the children.

His lawyer had reportedly argued that the murderer has been grief-stricken after committing the heinous crime, for which reason his sentence should be mitigated.

However, having heard the argument of the lawyer, Judge Tati Makgoka who spoke on behalf of the five member panel of judges described Kekana’s crime as “egregious in the extreme”. He immediately upped the sentence from 52 years to a life sentence.

READ ALSO: 10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth

Father slaughters all his 4 sons like sheep to upset his wife play

 

Reports say in 2016, Judge Joseph Raulinga ruled that although Kekana had “shown no mercy” and “slaughtered” his children like “sheep”, he could not impose a heavier sentence because when he pleaded guilty, Kekana had invoked a section of the Criminal Law Amendment Act that relates to murders that are not premeditated.

But the appeal court disagreed with the ruling. Judge Tati Makgoka said the facts of the case in question show sufficiently that the crime was premeditated.

“He used his children as pawns to be sacrificed in his battle with his wife. When considering an appropriate sentence‚ the lodestar remains the enduring triad — the crime‚ the offender and the interests of society,” Makgoka ruled.

He added in the ruling that: “It is difficult to imagine a more callous and despicable deed than a parent killing his own children. The sentence that is imposed should… reflect the community’s indignation over [the father’s] ghastly deeds.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth 10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos) Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale

Recommended Videos

Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married men
Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge Criminals "steal" bolts & nuts fastening Adomi Bridge
Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries Archbishop proposes to government to deduct tithes from salaries



Top Articles

1 How NSS girl seduced her boss by not wearing panties to workbullet
2 She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah lamentsbullet
3 Bride’s angry father cancels marriage, asks everybody to go homebullet
4 Drama at wedding venue as bride refused to kiss groom (Video)bullet
5 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
6 Man allegedly kills mother to have sex with her corpsebullet
7 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ explanation of why she dates only...bullet
8 Man buys himself a sex doll as birthday gift (Video)bullet
9 "Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release...bullet
10 Kenyan women display cleavages to win KSh 20,000 (Ghs...bullet

Related Articles

10-year-old girl raped and impregnated by elder brother gives birth
Man angrily cuts off his penis after beautiful lady rejected his proposal (photos)
Butcher jailed 16 years for defiling two sisters
Feminists want to ‘kill’ Ugandan president for saying men must not cook
Sex worker throws rich man from 3rd floor for refusing to pay for quickie
Man uses dirty gutter water to wash sugarcanes for sale
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
3 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
4 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
5 Slay queen gives ‘honest’ reason for dating only married menbullet
6 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay...bullet
7 Woman carries Prophet Obinim on her backbullet
8 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
9 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV...bullet
10 White driver and black driver trade blows over...bullet

Filla

CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
CCTV camera catches soul leaving dead body after death
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
This couple’s union proves that marriage is not for everyone
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from their constitution
Kenyan atheists want God’s name erased from the country’s constitution
Couple filmed themselves raping babies as young as 8-months-old
X
Advertisement