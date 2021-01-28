The ceremony was attended by guests most of whom came riding on bicycles.

The popular female Sierra Leonean cyclist, Isata Sama Mondeh tied the knot with her lover over the weekend.

Both the bride and the groom rode on bicycles to and from the ceremony, according to reports.

Their friends too took a cue from them and opted for bicycles instead of conventional motor vehicles.

The wedding was reportedly well attended by a number of cyclists in Sierra Leone, making the event super beautiful.

Female cyclist’s beautiful wedding full of bicycles; no car

It is further reported that the bride, Isata Sama Mondeh is Sierra Leone’s current fastest female cyclist and also the first female bicycle mechanic in the West African country.

According to Sierraloaded, Isata had participated in the Tour de Lunsar and won the first position in the female category.

She is also the first female bike mechanic to own a bike shop with a number of cyclists working under her.

As Sierra Leone’s first female mechanic, she is breaking stereotypes and working hard to build up a business that might support her and her family.

A video of the bicycle-themed wedding was uploaded to the internet and it has been receiving a lot of reactions with most people expressing admiration for the couple and the path they chose to toe.

Maybe in case you intend to marry and have no financial means to afford a fleet of cars to show off, you may want to adopt Isata Sama Mondeh’s approach to save yourself the huge cost of latter-day marriages.