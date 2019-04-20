She told news website mynewsgh that she is in shock and yet to come to terms with the leak.

She insisted the recorded sexual act her partner was not meant for the public, accusing a male friend of blackmail and subsequent leak of the video.

According her, the friend assisted her in sending a copy of the video to her boyfriend who is based in the Italy.

She claimed her friend sent a copy to himself which he later tried using to blackmail her and when she could not raise the stated amount, he released it to close friends who in turn showed it to others before it went viral.

“I am very sorry for my conduct but this is what really happened. I am pulling myself to together and have learnt a lot of lessons. I do not even think I will want to own a phone with a camera”, the website quoted her as saying.