An outspoken Kenyan radio presenter who audaciously revealed on radio last year that her body count as of that time was 27 is now lamenting how she has lost a lot of big deals and fame as a result of the unfiltered disclosure.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Kamene Goro was fairly new at NRG radio in August 2018 and at the time, she admitted to being a bit drunk when she dropped the bombshell.

The bodacious radio girl suffered a lot of backlash following the revelation which has affected her fame too.

Speaking in a recent interview with True Love Magazine for its September edition, Kamene Goro said she has lost a number of corporate deals as a result of the revelation and its attendant loss of integrity.

“It was one of the worst periods of my life. Not that I regret what I said, but the backlash was huge. A lot of corporates dropped me and even my employer at the time (NRG radio) put me on an ice block. It was treble just for sharing an honest fact,” she is quoted as saying to True Love Magazine.

Her only disappointment was that she has been persecuted by a hypocritical society for being honest.

READ ALSO: Man fights with curvy prostitute as she refuses to give him doggy style after taking Ghs 120 (video)

“Every condom company would have run to him for endorsements. As a woman they expect you to lie when it comes to sexual partners. The guy I was dating at the time told me that I should have reduced the number to three or four,” she added.

Kamene is currently co-hosting a morning show on Kiss FM after exiting NRG radio where she equally had a tough time stemming from the body count revelation.

Well, irrespective of how modernized the world is, Africa will remain Africa, and there are certain lifestyles that you cannot take pride in as it is the case elsewhere.