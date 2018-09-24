Pulse.com.gh logo
Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)


In South Africa Female student performs oral sex on classmate (18+)

Authorities in South Africa are currently making efforts to figure out the identities of two students seen in a scandalous video allegedly performing oral sex.

A 34-second video circulating online shows a female student bend over to perform the sexual act on her male classmate while he is seated.

The scandalous video has triggered outrage among the South African public, compelling the country’s basic education ministry to take up the matter.

The ministry says it is focusing on identifying details about both the errant students and the very school they attend.

READ ALSO: Tanzania bans family planning advertisement

A statement released by its spoke person, Elijah Mhlanga reads: “All we have is a video of school kids giving blow jobs in class. It may be in Gauteng, Limpopo, KZN or anywhere else.

“We cannot tolerate such acts in schools and we condemn this.

“We ask parents to play a role in instilling discipline in these kids.

“Parents cannot always wait for the department to come up with solutions. “Kids do things they have seen being done before.

“We will take disciplinary measures when the kids are found.”

Discipline and morality seem to be declining in basic schools, and the earlier the trend is checked the better.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

