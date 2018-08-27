Pulse.com.gh logo
I satisfy my wife with 55 killer sex styles – Prophet Kumchacha


The controversial man of God observed that wives of pastors suffer a lot in their marriages because most of his fellow men of God hardly have time to spend with their partners, let alone explore and satisfy them in bed.

While many men are clueless and struggling to meet their wives’ ‘insatiable’ demand for orgasm during sexual intercourse, founder and leader of Heaven Gate Chapel, Prophet Kumchacha seems to be a whole repository of techniques to achieve that without too much hustle.

The controversial man of God is reported to have said that he has about 55 tried and tested sex styles that enable him meet his wife’s expectation when it comes to sexual performance in bed.

Prophet Kumchacha is reported to have said on Accra-based Hitz FM that: “Every individual has a style he or she prefers during sex. For me, I have fifty-five sex styles and when I meet you in bed I will unleash them to satisfy you.” 

He did not end there. He observed that wives of pastors suffer a lot in their marriages because most of his fellow men of God hardly have time to spend with their partners, let alone explore and satisfy them in bed.

Kumchacha is on record to have disclosed in the recent past that: “I lick my wife before going to preach and there is nothing wrong with it. My wife does the same thing so i must satisfy her too.”

His revelation was in response to the unending debate about the propriety or otherwise of oral sex among married couples from the viewpoint of the holy Bible.

He is quoted as saying: “I don’t think oral sex is explicitly prohibited in any biblical command. If the Bible pro-scribes it, it would have to be by principle and not by an explicit command.” 

