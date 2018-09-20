Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Tanzania bans family planning advertisement


"We Need More People" Tanzania bans family planning advertisement

The directive comes just days after President John Magufuli advised women in his country to stop using family planning pills, saying they need more people.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tanzania bans family planning advertisement play

The government of Tanzania has directed that all advertisements about family planning in the country’s media be taken off with immediate effect.

The directive comes just days after President John Magufuli advised women in his country to stop using family planning pills, saying they need more people.

"Those going for family planning are lazy ... they are afraid they will not be able to feed their children," the controversial president said.

Though he received lots of backlash across the globe for his view, Magufuli seems to be bent on banning family planning.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the ministry of health, community development, gender, elderly and children ordered FHI and USIAD to stop airing and publishing their content both on TV and radio with immediate effect.

The letter treads: "The ministry intends to revise the contents of all your ongoing radio and TV spots for family planning, thus I request you to stop with immediate effect airing and publishing any family planning contents on any media channels until further notice."

 

READ ALSO: My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer divorces a day after marriage

According to worldometers.info, Tanzania currently has a population of 59,453,656 which is 0.77% of the world’s population and a total land area of 885,800 Km2 (342,009 sq. miles).

Statistics from numbeo.com indicates that Cost of living in Tanzania is 26.77% lower than in Ghana (aggregate data for all cities, rent is not taken into account). Rent in Tanzania is 46.51% lower than in Ghana (average data for all cities).

However, just like any other African country, standard of living in Tanzania is nothing to boast of. Therefore, it is unclear why Magufuli is craving increase in the country’s population.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping Amazing! Man ‘supervises’ his own wake keeping
Nakuru: Drunk man throws his baby into burning furnace in Nakuru Nakuru Drunk man throws his baby into burning furnace in Nakuru
Video: Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one is the other’s enemy
Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane! Oops! What a big spelling mistake on this newly painted airplane!
'All you can eat': Man gets banned by restaurant for eating too much after consuming 100 dishes 'All you can eat' Man gets banned by restaurant for eating too much after consuming 100 dishes
Video: This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Video This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex

Recommended Videos

Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year without having sex
Pulse Filla: 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab Pulse Filla 17-year-old alleged sakawa boy spreads cash as people grab



Top Articles

1 Suicide Mission Ashanti Region 'Shatta Wale' admitted in hospital after...bullet
2 Unbelievable! My heart is in "a different place” - Gospel singer...bullet
3 Mind Blowing! 17-year-old alleged Sakawa boy spreads cash as people...bullet
4 Local Airline Two airplanes 'stolen' at Lagos airportbullet
5 What a pity!!! 'Dead man' returns home 1 month after burial,...bullet
6 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept withbullet
7 Mystery Man returns home only to find his ‘corpse’ in a...bullet
8 Amazing! See how South Africans are rejoicing over...bullet
9 Video “He touched me and my penis disappeared” - Okada...bullet
10 Glory Be To God Couple who married on Ghs 4.73 budget,...bullet

Related Articles

Caution!!! “I regret breaking my virginity, sex is so spiritual” - Slay queen
Horror Student stabs teacher to death
Unbelievable Man born without penis finally loses virginity at 45
Horrific Blind woman raped, impregnated, left with HIV
Video A community of 80 members where women don't get pregnant
Miraculous Video! White Ghanaian pastor turns totally black in church
Strange Two men invade mortuary, steal corpse and demand ransom
Unbelievable!!! “There is no job anywhere” – Cannabis seller educates police
Amazing!!! Man redefines love as he marries woman with no legs or arms
Interesting Nigerian man climbs telecom mast, says “I won’t come down, until Buhari leaves the office”

Top Videos

1 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video proves itbullet
2 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having...bullet
3 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging breastbullet
4 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s...bullet
5 Hilarious! 2 university students fight over ‘sakawa’ boyfriendbullet
6 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video resurfacesbullet
7 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
8 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social...bullet
9 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
10 Hilarious! Bridesmaid’s ‘killer’ twerking forces...bullet

Filla

Pastor Ruffus Phala feeds bleach to member, says it’s blood of Jesus
Miracle Pastor feeds bleach to members, says it’s blood of Jesus
'Blood of Jesus' ''They were drinking the blood of Jesus” – Pastor who gave members JIK bleach to drink
Royal death Dead man dressed like a King and placed on a throne
Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
Planning Ahead Mum sells 7-day-old baby to raise money for Christmas
X
Advertisement