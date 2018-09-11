Pulse.com.gh logo
"We need more people"- Magufuli begs women to give birth


Shortage “We need more people”- Tanzanian president begs women to give birth

Speaking at a rally on Sunday in the northern Meatu district, Magufuli reportedly referred to people who use family planning methods as lazy, saying "Women can now give up contraceptive methods."

  • Published:
“We need more people”- Magufuli begs women to give birth play

While some countries are adopting measures to cut down their population growth because their economy could not support the growth rate, Tanzanian President, John Magufuli has urged women of his country to stop using birth control pills and bear more children.

Speaking at a rally on Sunday in the northern Meatu district, Magufuli reportedly referred to people who use family planning methods as lazy, saying “Women can now give up contraceptive methods.”

The controversial East African president added that: “They do not want to work hard to feed a large family. And that is why they opt for births controls and end up with one or two children only. I have travelled to Europe and elsewhere and have seen the harmful effects of birth control. Some countries are now facing declining population growth.”

“We need more people”- Magufuli begs women to give birth play

 

Statistics show that Tanzania has a population of around 53 million people, with 49% of them living on less than $2 (£1.50) a day.

It is also said that a woman in Tanzania has more than five children, among the highest rates in the world, but Magufuli appears to care less about that.

Meanwhile, the country’s opposition has condemned his statement, saying it contravenes its health policy.

