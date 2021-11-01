RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

First Covid-19 case detected in Tonga, Prime Minister warns of lockdown

One of the countries with no record of the deadly Covid-19 since its outbreak has just recorded its first case.

COVID-19 positive test

According to the BBC, a fully vaccinated person who had arrived on a repatriation flight from New Zealand was found on Friday to be carrying the virus.

The discovery has put the Pacific island nation in a state of uncertainty as Prime Minister Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa has hinted of a likely lockdown on the main island of Tongatapu next week depending on how things turn out.

“We should use this time to get ready in case more people confirm they have the virus,” he said.

The island nation located northeast of New Zealand has a population of 100,000 people.

Reports say only about a third of the Tongans have been vaccinated but the latest discovery of the first case has led to people thronging vaccination centers to inoculate themselves.

One of 215 people on a repatriation flight from Christchurch, New Zealand tested positive for the virus.

