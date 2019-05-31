A female pastor has warned that it is completely impossible for those who consume vitamin C and Titus fish to find themselves in heaven.

According to the woman of God, vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and Titus fish are gotten from the deep sea which is the home of marine spirits, hence any consumer of things from the sea is automatically disqualified from entering heaven.

READ ALSO: Man begs for mercy as court sentences him for having sex publicly at presidential park

In a video circulating online, the unnamed woman is heard saying to her congregation: “You continue taking vitamin c, that is you can’t make it to heaven, how can you make, unless you stop and go for deliverance. Is it not ascorbic? Ascorbic acid is not produced anywhere on earth it came directly from the deep sea,“ she claimed.

“Some of you are still taking Titus fish, you can’t make it to heaven if you continue eating Titus fish. You must go for deliverance,” she added.

Well, who are you to challenge a woman of God? It is only the judgement day that will tell.

Watch the video below: