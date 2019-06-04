The latest case of a student allegedly having taken his life has do to with a level 100 student of the University of Education, Winneba in the central region.

Reports say the deceased whose identity is yet to be verified hanged himself to death because he is standing trial over the death of his girlfriend who visited him on campus from Kumasi.

The said lover reportedly fell ill while with the boyfriend and was rushed to the Trauma Hospital where she passed away.

The young man was later arrested by the police and arraigned for court in relation to the death of his girlfriend, and he has been attending court proceedings.

Apparently, out of frustration emanating from the murder case hanging on his neck, it is believed that the deceased chose death over life.

Photos circulating online show some people believed to be other students filming his hanging corpse.

People really have devastating issues, but let’s all understand that taking one’s life is not a solution to any problem.