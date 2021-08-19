“Forgive me” – Captain Smart begs after pastor rebuked him over libation at #FixTheCountry demo

After being called to order by his district pastor, one Prophet Amoako Atta, the popular broadcaster took advantage of the August 16, 2021 edition of his show to seek forgiveness from the general public.

He said on live TV: “So, Chairman Nyamekye, Area Head, my district pastor, presiding elder, my former district pastor has given me an understanding that I cannot do that but I thought I could because I am a linguist.

“On this note, forgive me and let’s move on. I thought I was a linguist so I can do it and I did it but a priest has sat me down and explained that I should stop overstepping, ‘everything you are doing is okay but the alcohol and the church issue does not mix.’”

He recounted the man of God telling him: “Whatever you are doing, let there be some salt in it. But I have a problem with you pouring libation at the #FixTheCountry protest.”

He added: “I retorted that I always do that, but he responded that no, no, no, that act is contrary to the teachings of the Pentecost Church.”

It would be recalled that during the controversial #FixTheCountry protest which was held in Accra, Captain Smart was captured by the cameras pouring libation.