If you use iPhone 10, don’t give money to a lady who has iPhone 12 – Lawyer advises men

“A fool can be described as a man with an iPhone 10 who sends money to a girl that sends him an ‘urgent 2k’ text with an iPhone 12,” he wrote as quoted by Correctng.com.

According to the former presidential aide, it is only foolish men that will continue to entertain women who only remember them when they need money urgently.

He said some of such women are already living comfortably and use expensive phones but continue to exploit men who are struggling to survive.

“These girls are marketers. They have their daily target. You are not special to her. You are just one mugu among her many Maliyamungus. Transactional intercourse is devastating your reasoning faculty,” he claimed.

Reno went further to urge young men to put their hard-earned monies to fruitful use that will create a better future for themselves.

“Other men are using their phones to transact shares, Bitcoin and trade forex. And you are there trading in the shares of urgent 2k gangs. At the end of the day, you will start blaming your innocent village people for your predicament.”