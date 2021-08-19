RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

If you use iPhone 10, don’t give money to a lady who has iPhone 12 – Lawyer advises men

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A popular human rights activist and lawyer has advised men to stop giving money to opportunistic women who appear to be better off than them but continue to milk them[men] to further enrich themselves.

If you use iPhone 10, don’t give money to a lady who has iPhone 12 – Lawyer advises men
If you use iPhone 10, don’t give money to a lady who has iPhone 12 – Lawyer advises men

Bemigho Reno Omokri, the Nigerian author and social commentator took to his Instagram page to give the advice.

Recommended articles

“A fool can be described as a man with an iPhone 10 who sends money to a girl that sends him an ‘urgent 2k’ text with an iPhone 12,” he wrote as quoted by Correctng.com.

www.instagram.com

According to the former presidential aide, it is only foolish men that will continue to entertain women who only remember them when they need money urgently.

He said some of such women are already living comfortably and use expensive phones but continue to exploit men who are struggling to survive.

READ ALSO: Policemen run for their lives as robbers attack empty bullion van

“These girls are marketers. They have their daily target. You are not special to her. You are just one mugu among her many Maliyamungus. Transactional intercourse is devastating your reasoning faculty,” he claimed.

www.instagram.com

Reno went further to urge young men to put their hard-earned monies to fruitful use that will create a better future for themselves.

“Other men are using their phones to transact shares, Bitcoin and trade forex. And you are there trading in the shares of urgent 2k gangs. At the end of the day, you will start blaming your innocent village people for your predicament.”

While the advice is cogent, it has however triggered suspicions among his followers that he might be a core executive member of the Stingy Men Association (SMA).

Shemima and Ali of DATE RUSH fame have broken up

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

"World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

World’s biggest penis” owner says he envies other men who’re not well-endowed

"I was rich" - Man explains why he angrily stopped drinking water 20 years ago & became Rasta (video)

Man explains why he stopped drinking water 20 years ago out of anger & became Rasta (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire (video)

Church members confront burning building with aggressive prayers to quench the fire

"I cheated on my husband & enjoyed it so much; it was like an excursion" - Woman brags

The survey, conducted by Victoria Milan shockingly revealed that more than 73% of women fake orgasms while having sex with their partners.