A woman from Oklahoma had to undergo surgery and was admitted in hospital after being accidentally shot in the leg by the dog she was travelling with.

According to NBC, Brent Parks, 79, told police that he was in his car Oct. 3, with Tina Springer when the bizarre incident happened.

He explained that Springer was sitting in the front passenger seat and Molly, his yellow labrador, in the back seat, while a loaded 22 calibre handgun was in the centre console of the car.

When they got to a railway, Brent Parks said they stopped to allow a moving train to pass before they proceed with their journey, according to NBC affiliate KFOR in Oklahoma City.

However, the 7-month-old dog became alarmed by the sound of the train, jumped from the back seat and landed on the centre console of the car, which made the loaded gun discharge accidentally and hit Springer in her left leg above the knee.

Brent Parks then called the 911 for help before the emergency police arrived and rushed the 44-year-old injured woman to the hospital where she underwent surgery.

Police said they found three shell casings in the vehicle but were not sure if they were all discharged during the same incident.

Brent Parks reportedly went back home with Molly, while Tina Springer was admitted for further treatment.