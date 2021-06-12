Ghanaian pastor couldn’t officiate wedding after drinking fruit juice mixed with Indian Hemp

He shared his story on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem programme Friday during a discussion on alcohol abuse among the youth in Ghana.

The man of God said that the drink was so sweet, so it didn’t occur to him that it might have contained more than just fruits.

After drinking, the senior pastor said he could hear his name from afar, but he could not respond.

“I asked the young man to pour some of the fruit juice for me. It was very sweet so I went for another one. All of a sudden, Apostle in a suit and clerical felt drowsy. I could hear them calling my name but I couldn’t respond,” Apostle Walker said as quoted by Adomonline.com.

The news website reported him as saying when he was sent home, he ate two balls of ‘Fanti kenkey’ within five minutes and drunk all the water in his refrigerator.

It is reported that some youth mix different alcoholic drinks into a punch, popularly known as ‘shocker’, to increase excitement, a practice that has adverse effects including death.

Listen to Apostle Walker in the audio below as he narrates his ordeal:

Meanwhile, Pulse.com.gh earlier reported popular Ghanaian Prophet, Nigel Gaisie as saying that he will soon die, that’s why he cries during worship.

According to him, God has revealed to him the time he will die and it worries him but he has no option.

“I know when I will die that is why I cry during worship; God gives us to you [congregation] as a gift but you kill us before our time,” the man of God lamented during a church service.

The prophet’s revelation was in reaction to the death of Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, T.B Joshua.

He urged bemoaned how pastors in Africa are not appreciated by Africans and they end up dying bitterly, while their counterparts in other parts of the world enjoy life and live long.

Nigel Gaisie alleged that T.B Joshua’s death was a result of him being called a fake Prophet by Africans including his compatriots.

“That is why I cry in the church. I know why I’m crying because I know when God will take me away and it will not be long. I will go; I’m telling you.