Fully loaded cargo truck skids off Kwame Nkrumah Interchange flyover & crashed into rails

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded, the news website reported.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to regulate the free flow of traffic.

Eyewitnesses have been reported as saying that the vehicle in question had tried using the flyover from the old Obra Spot towards the Awudome cemetery road when it suddenly started reversing halfway through the climb.

READ ALSO: Ghana wins United Nations Security Council election

Fully loaded cargo truck skids off Kwame Nkrumah Interchange flyover Pulse Ghana

The cargo truck damaged the rails on the road while skidding back downwards.

Some well-meaning Ghanaians have advocated the heavy-duty vehicles should not be allowed to use the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange as it may not have the strength to carry such heavyweight.

Probably, this particular incident coupled with others that have occurred on the interchange since it was commissioned will compel authorities to take some proactive measures.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a truck from Dambai fell into the Oti river at Dambai in the Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region this same week.

The vehicle loaded with tubers of yam was traveling from Dambai to Kete-Krachi at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses said it was attempting to enter a ferry at the Dambai side of the river to be conveyed to the other side when it accidentally fell into the river.

A video went viral on social media showing the truck falling into the river as bystanders shout helplessly with some saying ‘Jesus’ repeatedly.

Reports say no casualty was recorded in the incident.

It will be recalled that in October 2020, a Kia truck loaded with yam fell off from a ferry into a river and went missing at Dambai.