Gay man stabs partner for cheating on him with a woman at Kasoa

Starfm.com.gh identified the suspects as 22-year-old prince Nyator and Evans Amoah, 23.

Before their arrest, the two young men worked in a restaurant at Kasoa New Market.

According to reports, Prince found out that Evans had a girlfriend with who he was having sex on his blindside. He got incensed and confronted his partner and stabbed him on the wrist.

Prince had always asked Evans about his girlfriend but the latter consistently denied having one. He however kept denying his partner sex.