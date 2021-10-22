Jacob Nestor Yalwala, from Chavakali in Kenya, travels as far as Kisumu and Kakamega on a daily basis to preach inside commercial vehicles and marketplaces.
12-year-old school dropout turns preacher to get money to feed sick father & grandmother
A 12-year-old boy has stopped schooling to become a roaming preacher to make money to take care of his sick father and grandmother, saying: “if I stay at home we’d have nothing which means we’d sleep hungry.”
He told Tuko.co.ke in its new show, Unheard Voices that his father suffered a stroke in 2014, a few years after the death of his mother.
“Just look at how the situation is in this family, if I stay at home we’d have nothing which means we’d sleep hungry. Who would provide if not me?” Jacob Nestor Yalwala lamented.
He added that he asks people for money after preaching to them and praying for them.
“They give me as little as five shillings, which I collect and bring home at the end of the day.”
The little boy said although the preaching and the long distances he has to travel every day are daunting, coupled with the fact that some people are unwelcoming to him, he is still motivated to continue for the sake of his ill grandmother and his father.
He said: “My mom died a long time ago, but for a long while, relatives lied to me that she was in Nairobi working. It is my grandma who finally told me the truth.”
He said he decided to stop schooling partly because his uncle took him to a school for special kids although there is nothing wrong with him. His uncle transferred him because a teacher of his former school claimed he liked talking too much.
Nestor’s uncle doesn’t approve of his preaching work but the boy said he will continue as long as the uncle doesn’t provide for the family.
