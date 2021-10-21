Reports say Betty Nambooze who represents Mukono Municipality in the Ugandan parliament was just getting ready to start her day when the man invaded her house and brought out a machete to kill her.
Man storms female MP's bedroom with machete: "He told me to face the wall & say my last prayers"
Ugandan police has initiated an investigation into the alleged invasion of the bedroom of a female Member of Parliament by a tall, dark and skinny machete-wielding man.
The heart-stopping incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday, October 19.
“The man told me to face the wall and say my last prayers because he was to kill me,” Betty Nambooze narrated as quoted by Daily Monitor.
Fortunately, the legislator survived the scary attack thanks to her husband who rushed to her rescue. He was in the living room when he heard his wife cry for help and dashed into the bedroom, only to find the assailant attempting to slaughter her.
“My husband rushed and rescued me by grabbing the man and pushing him outside. Unfortunately, he escaped,” Nambooze said.
Having failed to accomplish his mission, the assailant escaped by jumping onto a waiting motorcycle outside the premises.
The couple who are now living in fear has made a formal complaint to the police.
A senior police officer has confirmed the incident, saying: “We recorded statements from relevant witnesses. The police have also embarked on viewing CCTV footage with an aim of identifying the rider.”
