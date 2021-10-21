"Whoever said CS surgery was very painful lied” - Vera Sidika says after giving birth

Reports say she was surrounded by her mom, husband Mauzo and her two brothers during the delivery to show her love and support.

Hours after giving birth to the baby girl named Asia Brown, Vera took to social media to share her experience with her followers.

“Whoever said CS surgery was so bad and very painful lied. I felt zero pain. It was the best decision ever!

“My honest opinion on CS delivery; It has been 21 hours after surgery. Still, no pain at all and I can get up, walk around on my own. I felt good during surgery. I saw, heard everything even told stories with my anaesthetist with some old RnB music in the background,” Vera Sidika said as quoted by Tuko.co.ke.

She went further to express gratitude to her husband and family for their support.

“So happy because hubby, mom and my two brothers were there with me during delivery. Family is everything.”

Meanwhile, Vera is not the first woman to have downplayed the pain associated with childbirth.

The girlfriend of Kenyan comedian Mulamwah who gave birth on September 20, 2021, said the entire experience has been exaggerated.