According to the frustrated man, he has a son with his wife over the period and everything was fine between them, but this time around, he more or less sees her as an enemy.
Ghanaian man says he's lost love for “very beautiful” wife of 7 years who loves him so much
A Ghanaian man has cried for help on how to avoid hurting his wife of seven years who he described as “very beautiful” and loves him so much, but his initial love for her “has disappeared”.
“Initially I loved her so much but now it's as if the love I had for her has just disappeared. I am trying so hard not to hurt her in any way because she loves me so much. I must confess that I get so provoked at the least thing, though I try my best to hide my anger. Sometimes, I let it out unknowingly,” the man wrote in an anonymous letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, host of Citi FM/Citi TV’s 'Sister Sister' Show.
The man’s story begs the question of why anyone would find a “very beautiful” wife who equally “loves him so much” and still claim to have lost interest in her.
Well, he gives a clue in the letter as to where the problem might be emanating from.
READ ALSO: Boy, 13 with disability who crawls over 4 hours to school is among the top 4 in class (video)
He said: “There's this very pretty lady, (my wife is more beautiful than her though) close to us whom I have fallen in love with. I keep telling myself I can't do this to my beloved wife but I keep falling deeper and deeper for this other lady. We have been intimate a few times,” revealed the man. “I have been hiding my true self in this regard for the past four years.”
It appears the man has a wife who is every man's dream woman but he is looking elsewhere out of greed.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh