Ghanaian man says he's lost love for “very beautiful” wife of 7 years who loves him so much

“Initially I loved her so much but now it's as if the love I had for her has just disappeared. I am trying so hard not to hurt her in any way because she loves me so much. I must confess that I get so provoked at the least thing, though I try my best to hide my anger. Sometimes, I let it out unknowingly,” the man wrote in an anonymous letter addressed to Jessica Opare-Saforo, host of Citi FM/Citi TV’s 'Sister Sister' Show.

The man’s story begs the question of why anyone would find a “very beautiful” wife who equally “loves him so much” and still claim to have lost interest in her.

Well, he gives a clue in the letter as to where the problem might be emanating from.

He said: “There's this very pretty lady, (my wife is more beautiful than her though) close to us whom I have fallen in love with. I keep telling myself I can't do this to my beloved wife but I keep falling deeper and deeper for this other lady. We have been intimate a few times,” revealed the man. “I have been hiding my true self in this regard for the past four years.”