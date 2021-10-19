RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

George Weah rewards Emmanuel Tolue with far more than $50,000 he found & returned

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Liberia’s President George Weah has put to shame all critics of Emmanuel Tolue who said he “will live and die poor” after he found and returned $50,000 (£36,000) to a businesswoman.

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him
“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

The President reportedly met the 18-year-old motorcycle taxi rider at a ceremony in the capital, Monrovia, on Monday and offered him cash and an educational scholarship.

Recommended articles

Mr Weah gave the teenager $10,000 as well as two new motorcycles which he said was meant to “improve your circumstances and sustain yourself financially”.

As if that was not mouthwatering enough, the President further promised to recognise and award Emmanuel Tolue with one of Liberia’s highest honours – the order of distinction.

He praised him for his “exceptional sense of morality and good citizenship” which he entreated the youth to emulate.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s new Immigration boss catches corrupt officials after posing as passport applicant

Tolue has made international news headlines in the past few days after he found and returned $50,000 (£36,000) to a woman identified as Musu Yancy.

She had misplaced the tempting cash in the north-eastern Nimba region.

The motorcycle taxi rider from a humble home found the money wrapped in a plastic bag, and instead of keeping and using it to change his family’s fortunes as others would have expected him to, he returned it after hearing the owner’s appeal on the radio.

Musu Yancy then rewarded Tolue with cash and goods valued at about $1,500.

However, he recently cried out for protection, saying some people were threatening him, while others mocked him for returning the money to the owner.

Tolue who dropped from seventh grade in school to go into motorcycling business can now go back to school to pursue his dreams.

Who is Tik Toker Tracy May? | Pulse Spotlight

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Man from Benin balances 735 eggs on his head to enter Guinness World Records (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Man gets weak & vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)

Man gets weak, vomits after tasting friend’s drink & food he denied poisoning (video)