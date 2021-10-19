George Weah rewards Emmanuel Tolue with far more than $50,000 he found & returned

Mr Weah gave the teenager $10,000 as well as two new motorcycles which he said was meant to “improve your circumstances and sustain yourself financially”.

As if that was not mouthwatering enough, the President further promised to recognise and award Emmanuel Tolue with one of Liberia’s highest honours – the order of distinction.

He praised him for his “exceptional sense of morality and good citizenship” which he entreated the youth to emulate.

Tolue has made international news headlines in the past few days after he found and returned $50,000 (£36,000) to a woman identified as Musu Yancy.

She had misplaced the tempting cash in the north-eastern Nimba region.

The motorcycle taxi rider from a humble home found the money wrapped in a plastic bag, and instead of keeping and using it to change his family’s fortunes as others would have expected him to, he returned it after hearing the owner’s appeal on the radio.

Musu Yancy then rewarded Tolue with cash and goods valued at about $1,500.

However, he recently cried out for protection, saying some people were threatening him, while others mocked him for returning the money to the owner.