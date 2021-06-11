Ghana Drunkards Association declares Friday, June 11 National Drinking Day (audio)

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghana Drunkards Association declares Friday, June 11 National Drinking Day

The government of Ghana’s tree planting day dubbed ‘Green Ghana’ has coincided with the Ghana Drunkards Association’s National Drinking Day.

While many Ghanaians are currently planting trees in various parts of the country, the Drunkards Association has urged everyone to drink “as part measures to ease tension, frustration depression, stress amongst others”.

President of the association Moses Onyah aka Dry Bone who addressed a press conference on Thursday said the celebration is not for its members alone but open to even non-drinkers.

“Ladies and Gentlemen as part measures to ease tension, frustration depression, stress amongst others. We the drunkards Association of Ghana will like Friday, June 11, to be recognized as a National Drinking Day.

“In order to release our members from hardship, frustration and depression. We believe that measures taken by the association to ignite members to drink responsibly in order to release all these stress and hardships in the system, will also help reduce mental problems in the country,” Moses Onyah said.

He claimed that the National Drinking Day celebration has the potential to reduce the high number of mental health cases in the country.

Dry Bone however cautioned that the celebration must be done in moderation to ensure the cardinal purpose is not defeated.

“Even if you are not a drunkard please do as much as possible to take one shot and be careful, drink responsibly. It doesn’t matter the kind of drink, whether it’s coke, beer or any of the bitters.”

