Ghana Drunkards Association declares Friday, June 11 National Drinking Day (audio)

President of the association Moses Onyah aka Dry Bone who addressed a press conference on Thursday said the celebration is not for its members alone but open to even non-drinkers.

“Ladies and Gentlemen as part measures to ease tension, frustration depression, stress amongst others. We the drunkards Association of Ghana will like Friday, June 11, to be recognized as a National Drinking Day.

“In order to release our members from hardship, frustration and depression. We believe that measures taken by the association to ignite members to drink responsibly in order to release all these stress and hardships in the system, will also help reduce mental problems in the country,” Moses Onyah said.

He claimed that the National Drinking Day celebration has the potential to reduce the high number of mental health cases in the country.

Dry Bone however cautioned that the celebration must be done in moderation to ensure the cardinal purpose is not defeated.