Photos of the said water vending machines and people fetching water by inserting their ATM cards into the machines have been circulating online.

It is further reported that the technology is such that the volume of water you fetch determines how much is debited from your ATM card.

The machine has a metering system that measures the water fetched per session.

Just like the Gas/Fuel Delivery Machine, billing is done on price-per-litre basis. The litres of water fetched is usually multiplied by the preset price of a litre.

READ ALSO: “My legs spread out so fast when I see a car key” – Lady says (Video)

Some men are seen standing by to guide the indigenes on how to use handle the ATM and the machines

Check out some of the photos below:

Ghana: Public water vending machine allows you to buy with ATM card

Ghana: Public water vending machine allows you to buy with ATM card