Ghanaian businessman laments as imported iPhones worth Ghc700,000 turn out to be empty boxes

According to him, he ordered some iPhones last year apparently to sell but a supplier with whom he had been transacting business for three years surprisingly scammed him.

Narrating his ordeal on Twitter, the disappointed businessman said when the goods arrived here in Ghana, he realised that they were only empty iPhone boxes.

Interestingly, he said he has since tried every possible option within his means to reach or find the hitherto trusted supplier but to no avail.

Losing such a huge sum of money within a Covid-19 era when even well-established businesses and economies have been brought to their knees, is the last thing to wish for one’s worst enemy.

Though disappointed, igoods Ghana Limited owner said his only consolation is in the fact that every business is full of “ups and downs”, adding he is “not giving up anytime”.

“Last year I lost 700,000ghcedis. I ordered iphone 12,12pro and 12pro max from a supplier I have been dealing with for 3yrs. The guy only shipped me the boxes and till date, I can’t track or find him. This bussiness there are ups and downs but am not giving up anytime soo. We move…,” igoods tweeted.

In related news, the president of Dangote group lost $708.6 million (N140 billion) as Chinese stocks sank lower after a rout on August 24 that the official state news agency, Xinhua, dubbed ‘Black Monday.’

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, on Monday, reportedly lost N141 billion the equivalent of $700 million following intense pressure of global markets as a result of ripples from the Chinese economic crisis.

Dangote joins a long list of billionaires whose fortunes have tumbled over the past few days.

The president of Dangote group lost $708.6 million (N140 billion) as Chinese stocks sank lower after a rout on August 24 that the official state news agency, Xinhua, dubbed ‘Black Monday.’

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Dangote gained $79.2m (N15.6bn) from Thursday to Friday last week, only to lose the same amount about nine times over.

The 58-year-old was just one of 197 billionaires who lost billions of dollars in 24 hours, with only three of the world’s top 200 billionaires making gain on ‘Black Monday.’

Wang Jianlin, Asia’s richest man, and Bill Gates, the world’s richest man, lost $3.6 billion and $3.2 billion respectively as the worst-hit billionaires on Monday.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder, lost $1.7 billion, placing him behind Warren Buffet, world number three billion, who lost $2 billion.

The only three gainers were Alwaleed al-Saud, a Saudi business magnate; Tadashi Yanai, founder of Japanese Fast Retailing; and Petr Kellner, a Czech businessman. They gained $169 million, $105.5 million and 87.3 million respectively.