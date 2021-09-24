Ghanaian pastor in court for allegedly sucking sperm from penises of 3 boys for ritual

The suspect is reported to have lured his victims aged between 16 and 21 to hotel rooms to deliver them from evil spirits in their families.

The incident has been confirmed by the Assembly Member for Asebu Amantendo Electoral Area, Richard Mbea who claimed that his SHS nephew was one of the victims of the alleged sexual assault.

He further claimed that several teenagers have lodged similar complaints against the suspect with the police.

He alleged that the man of God stripped the victims naked amid chants inside the hotel room lit with candles of different colours.

Prophet Davidson allegedly went further to use a white cloth to absorb the sperms of the victims after subjecting them to an intense blowjob.

He then threatened the victims with death if they dared reveal their ordeal to anyone.

The court presided over by her worship Bernice Mensimah Ackon charged prophet Davidson with indecent assault contrary to section 103(2) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).