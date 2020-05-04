Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie of Potter’s City at Miotso Prampram got excited and blew the cover on one of his topmost secrets to his energy and why he hardly gets tired despite the hectic work of God.

Guess what he has recommended to married men to help them release stress! Breast sucking!

According to him, it is an effective therapy against pressure and relaxes the mind to the core, so married men should suck their wives’ breasts when they are stressed out and need a reliever.

Without mincing words, Prophet Nanasei Opoku Sarkodie gave testimony of the breast sucking therapy, disclosing “this is the reason why I keep on preaching.”

READ ALSO: I need a man so badly; I can even be a second or third wife – Beautiful actress cries

“When you get tired, one of the things that relaxes the mind is breast. I will not collect an offering for this one, no matter how stressful you are, just get breast and start sucking, you will cool down. Even if you don’t have AC, you will still cool down.

“I have thought you one secret in life, anytime you feel like you are having tension, just turn around on your bed and start sucking breast, you will tame down,” he recommended to his followers through preaching.

Well, there you have it but remember there is a caveat; married men only!

Watch him in the video below as he lets the cat out of the bag: