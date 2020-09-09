Sylvester Ofori is reported to have killed his wife, 27-year-old Barbara Tommey on the morning of Tuesday, September 8 2020 in front of the Orlando Credit Union.

It is unclear what could have triggered the sad incident.

Ghanaian pastor Sylvester Ofori in police grips for shooting wife to death

Police Chief Orlando Rolon told journalists at a press conference “you can tell that she’s trying to get inside (the credit union). Unfortunately, he shoots her.”

The bloody incident was captured on CCTV camera, police say.

A witness identified only as Lisa told narrated how she saw the whole incident unfold because she was waiting outside before the bank opened.

According to her, Barbara come outside to move her car before she was shot.

“The next thing I knew, he raised his hand with the gun in it, and he shot her,” she said.

“The guy was walking behind her. I don’t know if she knew he was there or not. I started running and as I’m running, I hear three or four more shots.”

“She was always very nice when I came into the bank. She’s very nice, very nice."

“You can tell she was surprised by what was happening. I’m shaken up right now, I’m still shaken up,” Lisa told newsmen.

The Navy Federal Credit Union whose premises the incident happened released a statement saying: "This morning, a team member was fatally injured during an act of violence outside our Millenia branch, by a man she knew, according to the police.

"Our thoughts are with our team member’s family. Our number one priority is keeping both our members and team members safe. We will ensure all team members at the branch are provided with the support they need during this time. Any further information can be provided by the Orlando Police Department."

Reports say Pastor Sylvester had been abusing his wife for a long time and her family persuaded her to leave him. However, he tracked her to her workplace yesterday and shot her 7 times.