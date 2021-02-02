According to the respected professor, some military officers are being used as ‘fufu pounders’ in the homes of some civilian appointees, a development which he believes is a deviation from the core mandate of the military and also demeans it in the sight of the public.

“On this crusade, I’ve just been told that some soldiers actually pound fufu in the homes of some civilian appointees. What a way to decimate the image of our most disciplined institution! Do we have an army commander in Ghana?” Professor Gyampo wrote on Facebook attracting a lot of reactions.

“The attempt to turn soldiers into errand boys of civilian appointees, private citizens and “small boy magicians” parading as pastors should be a monumental shame to any professional Army Commander,” he added in another post.

He has been on a crusade to bring an end to the abuse of uniformed personnel by politicians and other civilian bosses.

His advocacy follows the controversy that was triggered by a viral photo of a soldier in uniform carrying the bag of Frank Davies, a member of the legal team of President Akufo-Addo to court.

“Defending the territorial integrity of any country does not include body-guarding civilian appointees," Gyampo stated. "We have no business civilianizing our soldiers. It would come back to haunt us."

The military high command has not made any statement as to whether the claim by Professor Gyampo is true and whether or not it has come to its attention, and more importantly, what they are doing about it if they don’t approve of the development.

The Ghana Army has been under the spotlight lately following the use of some of its officials for illegal assignments such as giving protection to foreign illegal miners and assaulting patriotic Ghanaians who attempt to insist on defending the national interest.