Ghanaian woman allegedly finds penis tip inside soup after buying Tuo Zaafi (video)

Berlinda Entsie

A woman has been left in shock after she allegedly found the tip of a man's penis in her food.

Woman shocked after she was allegedly served with a man’s prick as meat at a TZ food joint

Having asked for cow meat from the Tuo Zaafi (TZ) vendor while buying the food, the woman was served with a man’s manhood.

Shocked by this, the woman made a video to create awareness to the public to be extra careful with the food they buy outside.

The video has since gone viral with many calling for the apprehension of the food vendor.

They believe the TZ vendor can be able to explain the reason why she is selling human parts as meat for buyers if arrested.

