The disturbed woman identified only as Madam Vida said her husband, also identified as 56-year-old Agya David described her bedroom farting as frustrating.

According to Adomonline.com, the elderly man to whom Vida has been married for the past one year told her that he has had enough of her frequent flatulence, adding that in his years of numerous unions, he has never encountered such a situation.

The news portal reported that before their marriage, her husband was in various relationships that produced seven children.

Madam Vida told Nhyira FM‘s Obra that her husband pounced on her one night, beat her with a stick and dragged her on the concrete floor because she had farted and probably contaminated the air in the room.

While asking for help, Madam Vida, who was almost in tears, revealed her bareback which was swollen as a result of the beatings she has been suffering at the hands of his heartless husband.

The poor woman who has vowed never to back out of the marriage further disclosed that she paid almost all the bills for their traditional and white wedding, so it would be unwise of her to let her investment go waste.

In order to save her marriage, Vida said she has now resorted to farting in a towel or in an enclosed environment to capture the odour and prevent diffusion to wherever her husband is.