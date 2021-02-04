Evelyn Anite, a Ugandan journalist turned politician has been holding her current ministerial position since June 2016.

In September 2020, the 36-year-old donated the said ambulance to Koboko municipality residents to ease the difficulties they, especially women had to endure to access healthcare.

However, little did the Koboko resident know that the minister’s donation was meant to be a quid pro quo. After she lost in the National Resistance Movement Member of Parliament election primaries, Evelyn Anite became furious and took back the ambulance, sending the underprivileged residents back to a state of hopelessness.

According to the Daily Monitor, the government official had also promised to pay the ambulance's driver for a period of six months.

However, she changed her mind after she lost the municipality's Member of Parliament race to Charles Ayume during the ruling party's primaries.

She accepted defeat after polling 7,321 votes against the winner's 8,089 but subsequently threw her support behind an independent candidate against Charles Ayume, claiming fraud during the primaries in which she had lost.

The Koboko health inspector Joel Nzabo reportedly confirmed that the ambulance has gone missing at a hospital before the Koboko municipality mayor also confirmed the vehicle had been returned to the minister on her orders.

“The hospital administration has not officially communicated to us that they have failed to service the ambulance. The vehicle has been helping people in the district and municipality, even for referral purposes,” Nzabo said.

Anite’s response, when contacted in relation to the ambulance, was that she was just a private citizen and not the MP, so she did not owe anyone any explanation.

In June last year, New Patriotic Party's member of parliament hopeful for Assin North Eric Amankwa Blay took back 250 bicycles from all delegates of the party after losing in the primaries.