A Ghanaian woman who claimed to have slept with not less than 5000 men and made thousands from them has warned men to stay faithful to their partners, saying the trend is inimical to them in the long run.

The woman identified only as Sandra said in a radio interview that she has repented and accepted Jesus Christ as her saviour, which she credited to the grace of God through Apostle Oduro.

She recalled how she used to travel all the way to Cote D’Ivoire and Northern region of Ghana to buy expensive charms that attracted men, hynotised them and made them shower her with huge monies without using their heads.

Aside the charms, Sandra also narrated how she laced her men’s favourite foods with menstrual blood, and after eating the foods, they are rendered sheepish, giving her thousands of cash.

Watch the video below for more revelations: