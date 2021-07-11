RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Ghanaians troll Badu Kobi over failed prediction of Argentina vs Brazil Copa America final (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi is currently trending on social media, not because he has delivered powerful preaching on Sunday to the glory of God, but he chose to veer into football and has failed woefully.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi

Hours before the start of the Copa America final between Brazil & Argentina, the founder and leader of the Glorious Wave Church made a video of himself in which he is heard saying with confidence that God had given him a message about which of the two countries would win the tournament.

According to him, although Argentina had Lionel Messi in its team, God had ordained Brazil to win the trophy.

However, at the end of the game on Sunday, Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the trophy, contrary to what prophet Badu Kobi had predicted.

The match which was played at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro saw Argentina win the Copa America title for the first time since 1993.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

Badu Kobi’s failed prediction has earned him mockery on all social media platforms with some Ghanaians wondering what motivates people to still continue to attend his church despite a plethora of such embarrassments.

One of the recent monumental failed predictions of the controversial pastor was when he said Donald Trump was going to retain the seat as the President of the United States of America in 2020 but it didn't happen.

He came back to do damage control by saying he would not hand over power to Joe Biden and that one too failed.

Maybe, it is about time men of God stopped toying with and bringing the holy name of God into disrepute by simply avoiding attributing their own imaginations to him.

Andreas Kamasah

