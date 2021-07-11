Ghanaians troll Badu Kobi over failed prediction of Argentina vs Brazil Copa America final (video)

According to him, although Argentina had Lionel Messi in its team, God had ordained Brazil to win the trophy.

However, at the end of the game on Sunday, Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the trophy, contrary to what prophet Badu Kobi had predicted.

The match which was played at the historic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro saw Argentina win the Copa America title for the first time since 1993.

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute.

Badu Kobi’s failed prediction has earned him mockery on all social media platforms with some Ghanaians wondering what motivates people to still continue to attend his church despite a plethora of such embarrassments.

One of the recent monumental failed predictions of the controversial pastor was when he said Donald Trump was going to retain the seat as the President of the United States of America in 2020 but it didn't happen.

He came back to do damage control by saying he would not hand over power to Joe Biden and that one too failed.