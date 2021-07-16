Man who “single-handedly arrested” notorious suspect says police refuse to pay him GH¢50K

He told Paa Kwesi Simpson on the Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM that he feels scammed by the law enforcement officers.

3news.com reported the disappointed informant as saying he risked his life to personally arrested the suspect at about 9:000pm and sent him to the police, thinking he would be given the promised life-changing cash.

He added that the suspect in question has been on the police wanted list for a long time but his assistance led to arrest with ease.

He said he has employed all possible efforts to get the promised money from the police but to no avail.