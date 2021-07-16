Man who “single-handedly arrested” notorious suspect says police refuse to pay him GH¢50K

According to the aggrieved man whose name has been withheld for security reasons, he gave the police a tip-off which led to the arrest of the said suspect last Tuesday.
A man who claimed to have helped the Sekondi police to arrest a notorious suspect is accusing them of attempting to deny him GH¢50,000 that was promised him.
He told Paa Kwesi Simpson on the Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM that he feels scammed by the law enforcement officers.
3news.com reported the disappointed informant as saying he risked his life to personally arrested the suspect at about 9:000pm and sent him to the police, thinking he would be given the promised life-changing cash.
He added that the suspect in question has been on the police wanted list for a long time but his assistance led to arrest with ease.
He said he has employed all possible efforts to get the promised money from the police but to no avail.
“Though the police promised to offer me GH¢50,000 if l am able to assist them in the arrest of the notorious suspect and l single-handedly apprehended the suspect and handed him over to Sekondi police but they have refused to pay me,” the informant said as quoted by 3news.com.
