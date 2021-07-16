My boyfriend doesn't give me "head", his friend does it & charges GHS100 – Ghanaian lady cries

The anonymous lady wrote to Jessica Opare-Saforo, the hostess of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘Sister Sister’ show to seek advice.

“Hi sisters, I'm not happy in my relationship. My boyfriend doesn't want to give me head no matter what I say. He tried once and stopped shortly after he started. He said he just can't do it.

“I have started visiting his friend to get what I want. The only thing is that he takes 100ghs from me after he is done,” she revealed.

She wanted to know whether she should continue the relationship with her boyfriend while getting the “head” from his business-minded friend for GHS100.

According to her, the “head” giver has told her that the only condition on which he would stop charging her for the satisfaction is if she leaves her boyfriend.