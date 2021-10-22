RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Police on manhunt for man who raped 90-year-old mother

Police in Kenya has launched a manhunt for a 45-year-old man who has gone into hiding after raping his 90-year-old mother.

Patrick Mumo Ngenge allegedly committed the heartless crime on October 20, 2021, in Mbooni-Makueni county.

The eldest son of the octogenarian met her struggling in pain while complaining of waist pains.

Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations has issued a statement confirming the incident.

“She tearfully narrated her harrowing ordeal in the hands of her younger son Patrick Mumo, 45, who forced his way into her bedroom at around 8:00 pm as she slept and subjected her to the beastly act,” part of the statement said.

The elderly woman was rushed to Kisau Sub-county hospital in serious condition and is currently on admission. Doctors’ examination of the woman confirmed that she has indeed been raped.

