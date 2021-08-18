While preaching to his congregation, the popular pastor asked Ghanaians to stop contributing money to the building of the cathedral because it is a fruitless exercise.

Prophet Isaac Ofori is seen in a video that was shared on social media, lamented how the LGBTQ community is fast becoming powerful to the extent that they could force the French ambassador to Ghana to delete a recent interview she had with the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, and then apologise for interviewing him in the first place.

He said clamping down on LGBTQ practice at the expense of the National Cathedral will be more pleasing to God because there are already many churches in the country.