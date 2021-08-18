According to the man of God, it will be a waste of resources to build a national temple of that kind for God in a country where people live the lives of Sodom & Gomorrah that made them incur the wrath of God, hence their destruction.
Give cathedral money to Sam George to fight LGBTQ; you can’t build it in Sodom & Gomorrah — Prophet (video)
The founder of Church of Prosperity, Prophet Isaac Ofori, popularly known as Akoa Isaac has entreated the Akufo-Addo-led government to give the fund being raised to build the National Cathedral in Accra to Sam Nartey George to enable him to embark on the controversial LGBTQ fight effectively.
While preaching to his congregation, the popular pastor asked Ghanaians to stop contributing money to the building of the cathedral because it is a fruitless exercise.
Prophet Isaac Ofori is seen in a video that was shared on social media, lamented how the LGBTQ community is fast becoming powerful to the extent that they could force the French ambassador to Ghana to delete a recent interview she had with the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, and then apologise for interviewing him in the first place.
He said clamping down on LGBTQ practice at the expense of the National Cathedral will be more pleasing to God because there are already many churches in the country.
He warned that the issue of LGBTQ is more serious than it appears to the ordinary man, and underestimating its consequences would mean toying with the heart of God.
