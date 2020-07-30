The man of God resorted to sensationalism to theme his message to his congregation although that was not what he meant to say.

Pastor A.N Brown posted a filler for a program tagged: “God does not have a girl child… and no girl will make heaven”.

“God doesn’t have a girl child; no girl will make heaven” – Pastor stokes unquenchable fire

The program was held via Facebook Live on June 25. However, the video and flier just started going viral as some people called him out for his choice of words.

Although the theme for his event appeared misogynistic, the actual message said: “Every born-again child of God is born by the spirit and spirit does not have gender classification.

“Gender only exists in the flesh.”

The pastor with the Winning-side Assembly Worldwide has been receiving a lot of backlash over the theme for his event despite his explanation.

Below are some of the reactions to his choice of words:

