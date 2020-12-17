A simple question posed by Pulse Ghana on its Facebook page seeking to know whether one would take 700 million dollars to stay without sex for life has attracted some interesting reactions from a lot of its followers.

It is surprising how emphatically and outrightly some people rejected the life-changing money offer over uninterrupted sex, saying it is irreplaceable and priceless.

As if it was not just a hypothetical scenario created for fun, Mariam Naa Armah was vehement in saying: “God forbid!”

“No amount of money is worth the mental, physical and emotional connection i will have with my man....,” she explained.

Another Facebook user, Emediong Okon also said: “God forbid, I can't start what I can't end and I can't come and go and keemasef.

“That's the only thing I no fit do for money”.

Henry Kwame Denteh asked: “So what if you get erected and the feeling and desire is so high, will you 'chop' the money !?”

Another user, Courage Lawson Babanawo also asked: “What will be the essence of having that amount of money if I can't have sex?”

“Why do people even struggle for money in the first place...3kaa aduane a, nka s3n nkoaa na y3b3do,” Isaac Arhin asked.

Then, Ishmael Atta hilariously asked: “What will profit a man if he gains the whole world and he loses his manhood??”

“Getting myself a breathtaking orgasm is a treat I can't afford to miss,” Koo Danso also added his voice.

Meanwhile, not everybody will choose sex over money. One Kwame Boateng chose to toe a different tangent from the majority. He asked: “Where is the money” before adding “No one dies of not having sex but people die cos of lack of money.”

Another Facebook user, Obaa Yaa said: “I will take the offer … give me the money” but was quick to add “hmm, but it's not going to be easy ooo.”

From all the reactions, it is clear that sex is one of if not the first of most people’s priorities. What is however not clear is whether all the people choosing the sex over the mouth-watering money are married since sexual intercourse is supposed to be exclusively reserved for married couples.