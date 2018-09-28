Gospel musician survives gang rape by his gay manager and friends

news

A Nigerian gospel musician has called for support to bring to justice, a group of men who he claimed drugged and attempted to have sex with him, but “Jesus fought” for him.

Yabaleftonline.ng report says the man identified as Emmanuel Moses had met a man who proposed to manage him, but few weeks after accepting the offer, the man began to make advances towards the gospel musician.

In a letter apparently addressed to Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) which found itself online, Emmanuel said:

“Good evening FDD, this is A very critical issue, we have to tackle as A nation and as individuals, so as to make the society safe for our unborn male kids.

“My name is Emmanuel Moses, I’m An Actor, and Gospel music artist, and was recently invited to perform in A show, where I met some set of guys, popular Abuja stylists, makeup artists, and big modelling agency owners. One of them approached me, said he’s an artist manager (name withheld for now) that he can manage me, make me bigger and better, blah blah blah, of course I bought the idea almost immediately (it’s A rare opportunity).

“Few weeks now into the whole thing, he made it known to me through his actions that he’s gay and so are his friends, I made it clear to him, that I’d not indulge in such evil, and that all I wanted was him to manage me, brand me and bring me out.

“Fast forward to our Saturday night, when he called me to meet up somewhere in town that he wanted me to accompany him to a show. Well… I left to meet him, fast forward again to where he and some others, drugged me, and molested me, and at the verge of being “bursted, Jesus fought for me.

“I woke up suddenly, and fought my way through, I got a call from one of them, threatening me, later that night, ever since, this has put me in A trauma. I’m calling on the Republic, I’m calling on you, to join hands with me, let’s bring these Evil rich folks to Justice!

“Let’s cut them down from their roots! so that our society can be safe tomorrow! I’m ready to help the police apprehend these folks, their names, Instagram handles, trust me these folks are super popular and big in the city of Abuja, this is why I don’t want to dare it alone… This nonsense must stop!”